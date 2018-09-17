New Canadian ultra LCC Jetlines recently submitted its operations manuals to Transport Canada, completing the next major step in its bid to launch services next year. The carrier’s focus now shifts to training programs and securing contracts for Airbus A320-specific training. The company has lined up its first two Airbus A320s from Netherlands-based lessor AerCap and expects to take delivery of its first aircraft in the second quarter of 2019. News of the milestone comes ...