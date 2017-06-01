Leisure carrier Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium (TCAB) is being sold to two companies, Lufthansa Group carrier Brussels Airlines and a company working to resurrect former Belgian regional carrier VLM Airlines.

Under the agreement, Brussels Airlines will take on TCAB’s 160 pilots and cabin crew, two Airbus A320s and their slot portfolio. TCAB’s remaining three A320s will be redeployed across the wider Thomas Cook Group.

Brussels Airlines will become the leading capacity provider for TCAB’s parent Thomas Cook Belgium, operating 90% of the tour operator’s flight capacity, carrying 90% of its passengers and building on a partnership that dates back 15 years. Brussels Airlines already provides 29% of Thomas Cook Belgium’s total flight requirement.

“Subject to completion of the deal, the operations of TCAB, Thomas Cook’s in-house airline, which currently serves the Belgian market, will be absorbed into Brussels Airlines. In addition to giving Belgian customers the choice of more departure days and an expanded number of flights, the two companies will work together to assess the opportunity to launch new long-distance flights to sun and beach destinations in North America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia over the next three years,” Thomas Cook Group said in a statement.

TCAB was created in 2002 to serve holiday destinations in the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Egypt. Since then, the airline has grown to handle around 1 million passengers per year.

“Thanks to this deal, we will expand our network with 24 new leisure destinations. All these destinations will become part of our scheduled network and this means that we will also commercialize a part of the seat capacity on these flights ourselves,” a Brussels Airlines spokesman told ATW. The additional crew members will be used to support Brussels Airlines’ mid-haul expansion.

The Brussels Airlines agreement is subject to consultation with the Belgian workers’ council and regulatory approvals.

As a further part of the TCAB disposal, VLM Airlines’ Dutch parent company SHS Aviation will take full ownership of TCAB, acquiring all the shares in the company.

SHS Aviation will take on TCAB’s air operator’s certificate (AOC), operating license and 40 TCAB ground staff. This acquisition is expected to close at the end of October 2017, when Thomas Cook Belgium will cease using TCAB flights in favor of the Brussels Airlines partnership.

VLM Airlines ceased operations June 22, 2016. SHS Aviation has created the new VLM Airlines as a Slovenian company, which was granted a Slovenian AOC for a Fokker 50 operations May 10.

“Although the acquisition of TCAB is bringing us closer to the implementation of our business plan, the application procedure with the Belgian Ministry of Mobility for a Belgian Fokker 50 AOC remains ongoing,” SHS Aviation CEO Harm Prins said.

SHS Aviation’s Belgian subsidiary, SHS Antwerp Aviation, and VLM Airlines will begin scheduled flights later this year, with both trading as VLM Airlines. “Details regarding the number of aircraft to be used, planned routes and timetables will be announced at a later stage,” the company said.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com