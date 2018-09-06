British Airways said it has signed a codeshare deal with Indian domestic carrier Vistara that will open up more routes between London and Indian destinations.

BA operates two direct flights a day from Heathrow to Mumbai, a double daily service to Delhi and a daily flight to Chennai as well as direct flights to Hyderabad and Bangalore from Heathrow Terminal 5. With the new deal passengers can book seats for travel from Sept. 27 on Vistara flights to Indian destinations from Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

The agreement opens up Indian cities that have previously been more difficult to access from the UK such as Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Goa, Kolkata, Kochi, and Pune, the airline said. British Airways is part of International Airlines Group (IAG).

“We have been wanting to expand our network in the region for some time and to have Vistara on board is great news for our customers and for companies based in these important cities,” BA head of alliances Rishi Kapoor said. BA has been flying to India for more than 90 years.

Vistara’s chief strategy and commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor noted the agreement “extend[s] our existing interline and through check-in partnership with British Airways to a codeshare [arrangement].”

British Airways customers travelling on the codeshare flights will be able to check bags straight through to their final destination. Both airlines use the same terminals at Delhi and Mumbai airports, making it easier for customers to connect on to domestic services.

As part of the codeshare agreement, British Airways Executive Club members can also collect Avios and earn tier points when booking on ‘BA’ coded Vistara flights.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk