Thailand-based regional Bangkok Airways and Mumbai-based Jet Airways are expanding the two carriers’ existing codeshare agreement, enabling passengers to have more access into additional cities within Southeast Asia and India.

Bangkok Airways already flies its own Bangkok-Mumbai route and codeshares on Jet Airways flights to Bangkok from Delhi and Mumbai. Following the enhanced agreement, which went into effect Aug. 23, Bangkok Airways passengers can connect to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa and Chennai from Mumbai; and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai from Delhi.

Similarly, the codeshare agreement also helps Jet Airways to enter the Vietnamese market, riding on Bangkok Airways’ service from Bangkok to Da Nang and Phu Quoc, in addition to routes serving Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket, Sukhothai and Trat in Thailand.

“Jet Airways and Bangkok Airways have been codeshare partners since 2013, and with this enhancement we will for the first time be able to offer our guests seamlessly connectivity on codeshare flights to seven key touristic favorites across Thailand, as well as growing markets in Vietnam,” Jet Airways whole-time director Gaurang Shetty said in an Aug. 21 statement.

Chen Chuanren, Chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com