As more potential bidders express interest in airberlin and its Austrian LCC, NIKI, the CEO of Austrian Airlines has warned that any bids should be appropriately serious relative to the size and importance of the two airlines. Airberlin filed for insolvency in August and is in the process of seeking buyers for its assets after Etihad Airways, which owns a 29.2% stake in the German carrier, withdrew further financial support. Several companies have since expressed interest in airberlin and ...