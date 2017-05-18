Alitalia Boeing 777-200
Alitalia’s special commissioners have called on parties willing to buy or restructure the insolvent airline to express their interest in doing so. Italian flag carrier went into special administration earlier in May, after employees voted against a labor agreement that would have allowed the loss-making carrier to implement a turnaround plan. The Italian government agreed to a €600 million ($666 million) bridge loan to allow the carrier to keep operating. Individual companies ...
