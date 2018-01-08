Alitalia Airbus A320
Alitalia’s special administrators are set to choose the successful bidder with whom they want to begin exclusive negotiations about the bankrupt airline’s future within days, Italy’s economic development minister said. Carlo Calenda told Italian radio station Radio Capital that the administrators who have been running the airline since the Italian flag carrer filed for bankruptcy in May—70 years after its first flight—hope to choose the best among the three ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Alitalia to select bidder soon" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.