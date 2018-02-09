Alitalia Airbus A330-200
A deal to rescue Alitalia is unlikely to be reached before Italian elections in early March, according to a senior government official. Economic development minister Carlo Calenda said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa that potential investors are waiting to see the results of the March 4 elections. UK-based easyJet has said it is interested in taking over parts of Alitalia, while Germany’s Lufthansa Group has called for major cuts in ...
