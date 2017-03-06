Etihad Airways equity partner Alitalia is making some amendments to its “re-launch business plan,” which it expects to finalize by the end of this week.

During a meeting on March 6, the Alitalia board reviewed a plan prepared by independent advisor Roland Berger.

“The board agreed that a final adjusted business plan will be approved by the end of this week,” Alitalia said in a statement, issued on March 6.

Alitalia described its financial situation as “complex,” but January saw a 4.4-point increase in load factors to 78% and ticket sales were 7% up versus January 2016. Preliminary data for February is also “promising.”

During the meeting, Alitalia CEO Cramer Ball said the airline was on track to achieve at least €160 million ($170 million) in cost savings for 2017, excluding including labor costs.

“Further savings, again not related to labor costs, have been identified and will be implemented in a planned timeframe,” Alitalia said.

