Alitalia will enter extraordinary administration, the equivalent of US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Italian flag carrier announced May 2.

The move comes a week after Alitalia labor unions rejected a tentative deal thrashed out between the airline and its employee trade union representatives. That deal called for around 980 redundancies from the company’s 12,500 workforce and an 8% pay cut. Initially, the redundancy figure had been around 2,000 full-time and temporary staff, but this was reduced following negotiations.

The workforce was required to agree to the terms of the labor deal in order to unlock a further €2 billion ($2.2 billion) of recapitalization funding the shareholders were prepared to plough into the company.

The decision to enter administration was taken after a May 2 meeting of the airline’s shareholders—a collection of Italian financial institutions plus Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, which holds 49% of Alitalia’s shares—followed by a gathering of the company’s board of directors.

In a brief statement, the directors said the shareholders’ meeting had “noted with deep regret” the employees’ decision.

“The negative vote has determined the inability to implement the relaunch and restructuring of the company. Italian shareholders and Etihad, based on the strong potential growth of the company, and on an industrial plan which included a structural cost reduction of which two-thirds were not related to labor costs, were committed to recapitalize and finance the plan with €2 billion,” the statement said.

“The board of directors … having acknowledged the serious economic and financial situation of the company, of the unavailability of the shareholders to refinance, and of the impossibility to find in a short period of time an alternative, has decided unanimously to proceed with the filing for ‘amministrazione straordinaria’ [extraordinary administration] in compliance with Italian law.”

Following the board meeting, Alitalia asked Italy’s Ministry of Economic Development to appoint “commissioners”—likely to be two, or perhaps three, people—who will be responsible for determining whether the company has a viable chance of survival, or whether it should be liquidated. Extraordinary administration will grant Alitalia protection from creditors while the commissioners carry out their work.

Alitalia was the subject of a major bail-out in 2014 when Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways bought into the company. A three-year turnaround plan was agreed to, with Alitalia expected to move into profit by the end of 2017.

Earlier this year, however, it was revealed that breakeven point had been postponed by two years, to 2019. In March the airline presented a radical new business plan to the Italian government.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com