In bringing together American Airlines and US Airways as a single carrier, the company’s leadership knew they were creating the world’s biggest airline. But that was not the endgame. The ambition was to be the best. And from the top, it was recognized that the path to becoming the best was through the team of 120,000 people who daily work for the mainline carrier and its regional affiliates. Putting your people first is not a new industry phenomenon. It’s not even new in ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Airline of the Year: American Airlines" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.