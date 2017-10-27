Bankrupt German carrier airberlin operated its last flight Oct. 27 from Munich to Berlin Tegel. The final Airbus A320 flight carried 178 passengers.

The oneworld member ceases operations officially Oct. 28, ending nearly 39 years of service. Airberlin launched first flights in 1979 and carried more than 500 million passengers during that time.

Last-minute negotiations with both German leisure carrier Condor and UK LCC easyJet on the transfer of assets continue, but many airberlin aircraft are expected to be grounded at least temporarily.

With the grounding, the German aviation system will lose 60,000 passengers seats and 250 flights every day.

For now, only NIKI and Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter (LGW) continue to fly as a result of the planned takeover by Lufthansa Group. They operate a combined fleet of 54 aircraft, including 14 Boeing 737s NIKI wet-leases from TUIfly.

Airberlin filed for bankruptcy Aug. 15 after 29.2% shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew financial support. Several thousand employees are expected to be laid off as airberlin enters formal bankruptcy proceedings Nov. 1.

Before the August bankruptcy filing, airberlin operated 144 aircraft, many of which have already been returned to lessors. Among others, all 17 Airbus A330-200s have been handed back.

As airberlin ceases operations, both Berlin airports— Tegel and Schoenefeld—are temporarily expecting fewer passengers, but soon the numbers will grow again, MD Berlin Brandenburg Airport Engelbert Lütke Daldrup told German Press Agency dpa. “In a few weeks, all the [former airberlin] slots will be allocated and the Berlin airports will have no growth-reduction in the long run.”

Berlin-based Zeitfracht-Gruppe will take over maintenance unit, airberlin Technik, and 300 of its 850 employees.

