Airberlin canceled another 32 flights Wednesday, Sept. 13, after pilots continued to call in sick for the second day in unusually high numbers as the Sept. 15 deadline nears for potential buyers of the bankrupt German carrier.

Eurowings, which wet leases 33 aircraft from airberlin, canceled 35 of its 650 planned flights for Sept. 13.

Airberlin filed for insolvency Aug. 15 after 29.2% shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew financial support, and is in the process of seeking buyers for its assets.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, airberlin canceled more than 100 flights. The carrier said if the situation does not change in the short term, it will be forced to suspend operations.

“After the high sickness rates within the airberlin cockpit crews, airberlin is expecting further disruptions in air traffic for Wednesday, Sept. 13,” the German carrier said on its website.

German news agency dpa quoted an internal letter to airberlin employees, reporting 149 pilots called in sick Wednesday. “That means we could have the same operative disaster like on Tuesday and will bring us even closer to the abyss,” CEO Thomas Winkelmann said in the internal letter.

According to the Austrian TV channel ORF, Tuesday’s flight cancellations cost €5 million ($6 million) for the insolvent carrier.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at