Air France-KLM warned its 2018 operating profit would be “notably below” 2017’s because of the financial impact of ongoing Air France strikes, currency fluctuations and a fuel bill that is €350 million ($419 million) higher than last year’s. The airline has been locked in conflict with its unions over pay proposals, with a series of one-day strikes taking place in recent weeks including one on May 4, which the airline estimated would leave it operating three ...