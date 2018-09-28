Air France CEO Franck Terner resigned Sept. 27, leaving the new Air France-KLM Group CEO running both companies.

Ben Smith, a former Air Canada executive who became Air France-KLM Group CEO Sept. 17, will also head Air France, but until no later than Dec. 31, the company said.

While Terner’s departure under new management was not a complete industry surprise, the suddenness of it means more turmoil for an airline that is locked in a long-running dispute with its unions over salaries, a dispute that led to the resignation of the group’s former CEO in May.

With Terner’s departure, Anne-Marie Couderc, chair of the Air France-KLM and Air France boards of directors, said Smith’s priority will be “to define Air France's short- and medium-term strategic vision, find a solution to salary issues and set up a new company governance structure."

Smith added a statement, saying, "Air France, part of the Air France-KLM Group, has everything it needs to become one of the world leaders in the sector again. I am well aware of company employees' expectations, including salary issues. I wish to offer a new approach.”

Terner was a long-time Air France executive. He joined the airline in 1988 as a Concorde production engineer, working his way up through a series of maintenance management positions before becoming Air France-KLM EVP engineering and maintenance. He was promoted to Air France CEO in November 2016. After Jean-Marc Janaillac stepped down in May, having failed to secure an agreement with unions to end a series of costly strikes, Terner was initially considered one of the potential candidates to replace him as group CEO.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk

Inset: Air France CEO Franck Terner. Credit: Air France