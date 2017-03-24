A codeshare agreement between Air Astana and Lufthansa, beginning in March, advances Star Alliance efforts to develop a relationship with the well-located Kazakhstani carrier.

The two airlines have agreed to begin selling tickets on each other’s flights between Frankfurt and the largest cities in Kazakhstan.

The agreement applies to flights to and from the Kazakhstani capital, Astana, and its business center, Almaty, Air Astana said. Seven weekly flights for each carrier are covered; Air Astana’s to Almaty and Lufthansa’s to Almaty and Astana. Each airline will be able to double the number of flights it can offer to travelers.

All three global alliances have courted Air Astana, which has, so far, stayed independent. With the largest network in central Asia and growing connections with Europe and East, South and Southeast Asia, Air Astana is regarded as a valuable potential addition to any alliance.

Its relationship with Star Alliance has become notably closer than with the others, since it has codesharing deals with Air India, Asiana Airlines, Turkish Airlines and now Lufthansa.

The only members of another major alliance that Air Astana codeshares with are Skyteam’s Air France and KLM. Air Astana also has such arrangements with carriers that are not part of the big alliances: Bangkok Airways, Etihad Airways and Hong Kong Airlines.

―Bradley Perrett/Aviation Week perrett@aviationweek.com