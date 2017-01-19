Russia’s UTair Aviation forecasts it will carry 7 million passengers in 2017, up 6.7% year-over-year (YOY), with a 3.9% increase in cargo volume to 20,146 tonnes. Load factor is projected to grow 2 percentage points to 72%.

The carrier predicts the Russian airline market will deteriorate in 2017, citing traffic stagnation and fleet increases as main challenges.

UTair’s fleet includes 32 Boeing 737-500s, nine 737-800s, six 737-400s, three 767-200s and 15 ATR 72s.

According to a carrier statement, it does not plan to add capacity this year, but expects to increase aircraft flight-hour utilization by 8% owing to more effective aircraft handling between the flights, more intensive operations of regional aircraft, and new maintenance and repair services.

The Moscow Vnukovo-based carrier will increase its network from 150 to 168 domestic and international routes; the carrier will operate up to 250 daily flights to more than 70 destinations. Ninety percent of flights will be scheduled while its charter flights segment will be developed as the result of a partnership with oil and gas companies.

In 2015, UTair carried 5.5 million passengers; from January-November 2016 the airline carried 6.15 million passengers, up 19% YOY.

