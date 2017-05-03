Turkish Airlines carried 13 million passengers in the first quarter, down 8% compared to 14.2 million passengers in the year-ago quarter.

Domestic traffic fell 2.9% and international traffic decreased 11.8% year-over-year (YOY) in the first quarter.

The Istanbul-based carrier said ASKs dropped 7.8% YOY to 36.3 billion from 39.4 billion during the January-March period. RPKs were down 7.3% YOY to 26.9 billion, producing a load factor of 74.2%, up 0.4 point.

Passenger aircraft movement also decreased 9.6% YOY to 97,506. However, by the end of the first quarter, the number of aircraft increased to 337 from 306 in the year-ago quarter. The number of widebody aircraft rose from 76 to 90; narrowbody aircraft grew from 220 to 234; and cargo aircraft went up to 13 from 10.

Turkish Airlines deputy chairman & CEO Bilal Eksi told ATW recently the airline had no plans to cancel any new aircraft orders.

The Star Alliance carrier reported a 2016 net loss of $77 million, reversed from a net profit of $1.7 billion for the previous year 2015. Turkish said it had budgeted for double-digit growth in 2016, but the June terrorist attack at Istanbul Ataturk Airport and an attempted military coup later in the same summer seriously affected demand and profits.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at