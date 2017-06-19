Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia preparing a 20% capacity increase to meet passenger demand for the summer air travel period between June 24-Sept.16.

Saudia will operate 48,144 flights to accommodate up to 10.3 million passengers during the period, up 20% compared to summer 2016.

The plan includes operating 29,900 flights domestically with seating capacity of up to 5.3 million, in addition to more than 18,000 international flights taking capacity up to 5 million seats.

“Our summer operations plan this year is the highest in Saudia’s history, reflecting the ... initiatives of SV2020 [the airline’s Transformation Plan],” Saudi Arabian Airlines Group DG Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said. “The daily average of Saudia flights during the summer season will range from 550 to 600 flights with a capacity of 123,000 seats, of which 400 flights are domestic, providing additional capacity for 64,000 guests.”

Since the start of 2017, the SkyTeam member took delivery of 12 widebodies and four narrowbody aircraft (Boeing 777-300ER, 787-9, Airbus A330-300R and A320). The ongoing fleet investment will bring the airline’s average fleet age to 3.75 years by the end of 2017.

The airline operates a fleet of 136 Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at