Ural Airlines A320 receives a water cannon salute at Sochi International as it launches Tel Aviv service.

Russia’s Ural Airlines carried 1.33 million passengers in 1Q 2017, up 28% year-over-year (YOY). The Yekaterinburg-based carrier operated 10,256 flights, up 18% YOY.

Ural Airlines has a well-developed base at Moscow Domodedovo Airport and is attracting flights from other regions of Russia.

On April 13, the carrier launched 2X-weekly Airbus A320 Sochi-Tel Aviv service. According to a Sochi International Airport statement, the scheduled flights will be year round.

At the beginning of April, Ural Airlines took delivery of 22nd Airbus A320 aircraft; it has a total fleet of 40 aircraft, including A319s and A321s.

The carrier launched a fleet renewal program in 2006 and since then has replaced its Soviet-era aircraft for the A320 family.

Ural Airlines carried 6.5 million in 2016, up 18.8 million YOY.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com