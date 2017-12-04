Russian airlines carried 89.9 million passengers in January-October 2017, up 19.3% year-over-year (YOY).

International traffic grew 34.8% to 36.8 million; domestic traffic was up 10.5% to 53.1 million. Load factor increased 1.9 points YOY to 83.8%. Cargo and post traffic grew 18.3% YOY to 921,059 tonnes.

Individual airlines report the following 1H traffic figures:

Aeroflot Airline carried 27.7 million, up 13.9% YOY.

St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines carried 9.9 million, up 44.4%.

Sibir Airlines carried 8.5 million, up 2.6%. Globus, which also works under S7 Airlines brand, carried 3.7 million, up 21.7%.

Ural Airlines carried 6.9 million, up 24% YOY.

Utair Aviation carried 6.1 million, up 9%.

The total market share of Russia’s five biggest airlines declined to 65.7% from 67.1% in the 10-month period.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com