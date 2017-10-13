Russia’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) handled a record number of flights during the first nine months of 2017, ATC said in a statement Oct. 13.

From January-September, Russian and foreign carriers operated 1.2 million flights over Russian airspace, up 8.2% year-over-year (YOY), and up 3% compared to the same period in 2014 when the previous peak was reported.

Airlines operated 594,628 international flights, up 13.7% YOY, including 208,609 transit flights, up 6.1% YOY. The number of domestic flights reached 560,606, up 2.8% YOY.

In addition, the highest peak of daily traffic volume was reached Aug. 25 when ATC handled 5,363 flights in 24 hours; the previous peak was noted in 2015 when ATC handled 5,172 flights in 24 hours.

In September, Russian and foreign airlines performed 147,144 flights, up 9% YOY. The number of international flights reached 74,802, up 15.3% YOY, including 24,185 transit flights, up 5.9% YOY. The carriers operated 72,342 domestic flights, up 3.3% YOY.

