Russian airlines carried 12.7 million passengers in January-February, up 19.3% year-over-year (YOY).

International traffic grew 30% YOY to 4.9 million; domestic traffic was up 13.7% to 7.9 million. Cargo and post traffic grew 21.4% YOY to 150,500 tonnes.

Aeroflot carried 4.5 million passengers in January-February, up 13.1% YOY.

Sibir Airlines, which works under the S7 airlines brand, carried 1.3 million passengers, up 1% YOY. Globus, which also works under S7 Airlines brand, carried 618,261 passengers, up 71% YOY.

St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines carried 1.3 million passengers, more than doubled from the previous year.

UTair Aviation carried 953,668 passengers, up 25.3% YOY.

Ural Airlines carried 867,164, up 31.5% YOY.

The total market share of Russia’s five biggest airlines grew to 70.1% from 67.7% in the year-ago period.

