Russian airlines carried 22.1 million passengers in 1Q 2018, up 12.4% year-over-year (YOY). International traffic was up 15% to 8.6 million; domestic traffic increased 10.8% to 13.5 million. Load factor fell 1.4 points YOY to 77.2%. Cargo and post traffic was down 0.9% YOY to 248,959 tonnes.

Individual airlines report the following 1Q traffic results:

Aeroflot Airline carried 7.4 million passengers, up 5.4% YOY.

Sibir Airlines carried 2.3 million passengers, up 16.8%. Globus, which also works under S7 Airlines brand, carried 867,222, down 9.7% YOY.

St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines carried 1.9 million passengers, down 6.7% YOY.

Utair Aviation carried 1.7 million passengers, up 15.9% YOY.

Ural Airlines carried 1.6 million passengers, up 23.6% YOY.

The total market share of Russia’s five biggest airlines declined to 67.4% from 70%.

