An 8.8% year-over-year (YOY) rise in November global air freight traffic continued the momentum toward making 2017 the best year for the air cargo sector since 2010, according to IATA’s November Air Freight Market Analysis, released Jan 10. The upsurge in November growth came at the start of the traditional fourth-quarter period of strong air freight demand, IATA acknowledged. Over the first 11 months of 2017, air freight traffic grew at 9.7%, about three times the average ten-year ...
