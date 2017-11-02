While the air freight segment has had a relatively banner year in 2017, with traffic rising 10.1% year-to-date compared to 2016, the pace of growth slowed in September to 9.2% year-over-year (YOY), its slowest since April, according to IATA’s September Air Freight Market Analysis released Nov. 1. “While that’s slower than in previous months, it remains stronger than anything we have seen in recent memory,” IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. “But there ...
