Aeromexico's capacity adjustments to offset weakness in its home market appear to be paying off, as the carrier boosted domestic revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) and load factor in April, even as it continued to trim capacity.

The Mexico City-based carrier flew 4.2% more domestic RPKs last month, even as available seat miles dipped 0.2%. Its load factor was up nearly four points to 84.9%. Year-to-date domestic RPKs are up 3.8% on a 4% capacity decrease.

Domestic-market weaknesses caused by several factors, including aggressive expansion by competitors and unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, led the carrier to begin adjusting its domestic network last year. Among the changes: fast-tracking the retirement of some 50-seat regional jets, and adding larger RJs to serve transborder markets as part of the Aeromexico's growing tie-up with joint-venture partner Delta Air Lines.

"If you take since 2013, the average ticket price in Mexico has increased 6% with accumulative inflation in this period of around 24%," Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa said on an April earnings call. "Obviously, fuel prices are up. The exchange rate has depreciated. So the stress on the domestic network has been significant."

The changes have shifted capacity to transborder markets and also boosted stage lengths domestically. Both have helped Aeromexico keep yields up, Conesa said.

Meanwhile, its international network is in growth mode. RPKs were up 11.9% last month and 21.3% year-to-date. ASKs increased 15.7% in April last month and were up 22.9% for the first four months of the year.

System-wide traffic was up 9.5% in April and 15.7% through 2018's first four months. It said during its first-quarter earnings call last month that is projecting a full-year capacity increase in the high single-digits, including 3-5% domestically and a low-double-digit international figure.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com