Chinese carriers are expected to transport 480 million passengers this year, up 11% over 432.4 million in 2015, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Cargo traffic volume is predicted to reach 6.64 million tonnes. The regulator said Chinese carriers took delivery of 270 aircraft from January to November.

It is noteworthy that Chinese carriers made a rapid international expansion this year as domestic airlines opened 260 new international routes in the same timeframe. Available seats on international routes increased 22.2% while passenger boardings were up 23.4% on international routes.

Available seats on domestic low-cost carriers (LCCs) grew 19.4% while passengers transported by Chinese LCCs increased 21.4%, according to CAAC.

The CAAC said Chinese carriers expect to carry 536 million passengers in 2017, up 10.8% over 2016 and cargo traffic volume is expected to reach 6.97 million tonnes.

Separately, CAAC reported China’s air transport industry—which includes airlines, airports, aviation supplies company and aviation fuel company—had a collective profit of CNY60.1 billion ($8.7 billion) from January to November, up 10.5% year-over-year.