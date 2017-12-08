Aeroflot Boeing 737-800
Aeroflot Group’s passenger traffic is expected to grow 11.8% year-over-year (YOY) in 2018, the group announced Dec. 6. In the first nine months of 2017, passenger traffic for the group grew 16.8% YOY to 38.3 million; international traffic reached 17.2 million, up 26.4% YOY; and domestic traffic increased 10% YOY to 21.1 million. Aeroflot's fleet is expected to grow to 361 aircraft. At the end of December 2016, the fleet comprised 292 aircraft—50 commuter and regional ...
