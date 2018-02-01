Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air reported a third-quarter net profit of €14 million ($16.8 million), down 57% on the year-ago period, despite strong ticket and ancillary revenues as well as passenger growth.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017 was €422.9 million, up 24% year-over-year (YOY). Operating expenses climbed 25.4% YOY to €408.2 million, reflecting sharp rises in labor and fuel expenses (up 28.6% and 33.4%, respectively).

Wizz Air’s third-quarter operating profit fell 5.6% YOY to €14.6 million.

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said passenger numbers were up 24% YOY, to a record of 7.1 million for the quarter. Load factors increased 1.4 point to 89.4%; ticket revenues were up 26.1% to €241.7 million and ancillary revenues grew 21.3% YOY to €181.1 million.

The airline’s network grew by 39 new routes during the third quarter and now offers more than 550 routes to/from 44 countries from 28 bases.

The Wizz Air fleet increased to 88 aircraft with the addition of two Airbus A321s; the fleet mix is now 64 A320s and 24 A321s. Average aircraft age of 4.6 years.

“Our strong performance over the first nine months of the financial year and an encouraging upcoming Easter [holiday] has enabled us to increase fourth-quarter growth and deliver 25% more passengers to nearly 30 million passengers for the full financial year,” Váradi said, adding, “We also signed our largest ever aircraft order with Airbus for an additional 146 Airbus A320 family neo aircraft [which has received shareholder approval]. We now have 256 Airbus A320 family neo aircraft on order and these ultra-efficient, next-step technology aircraft will underpin our growth plans for the next decade as we continue with our mission to be the undisputed cost leader among European airlines.”

The company’s full-year outlook for 2018 forecasts a net profit of €265 million-€280 million, a 1% capacity increase to 24% and a 1-point load factor increase, with stable fuel and fares.

