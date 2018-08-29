Virgin Australia achieved its strongest underlying profit in a decade for its fiscal year through June 30, although its net loss grew, thanks to significant one-off accounting adjustments. The airline group reported an underlying profit before tax of A$109.6 million during its 2018 fiscal year, compared to a loss of A$3.7 million in the same period a year earlier. However, the net loss for FY2018 was A$653.3 million, widened from a loss of A$185.8 million last year. Virgin said the net ...