Vietnamese LCC Vietjet nearly quadrupled its first-quarter 2018 net profit, and the carrier said it is comfortably ahead of financial targets for the year to date.

The airline reported a net profit of VND1.4 trillion ($60 million) in the first quarter, a 263% improvement from the same period last year. Overall revenue increased 146% year-over-year (YOY) to VND12.6 trillion, thanks to increases in passenger numbers, ancillary revenue and sale and leaseback revenue.

Vietjet said its first-quarter revenue and pre-tax profit were more than 25% ahead of its goals.

The company’s air transport revenue increased 52% YOY to just over VND6 trillion, 10% higher than Vietjet’s target for the first quarter. The carrier attributed this to fleet expansion and the opening of new international routes. Ancillary revenue was up by 64% YOY.

Vietjet recently set a goal of achieving a profit of VND5.8 trillion for the full-year 2018, which would be a 10% improvement from 2017. It also intends to raise its annual revenue by more than 20% YOY to VND51 trillion.

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com