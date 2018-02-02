United Parcel Service (UPS) anticipates continued growth in the global express cargo market in 2018 and believes investment in its air services will pay off handsomely. “It’s apparent that [UPS Airlines is] an area where we want to invest as much as we can, as often as we can, because it does bring return very quickly to the bottom line,” UPS CFO Richard Peretz told analysts. UPS reported a 2017 net profit $4.9 billion, up 43.1% over net income of $3.4 billion in 2016, on ...