United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said United Express flight 3411, from which passenger David Dao was violently dragged after being involuntarily bumped on April 9, “will prove to be a watershed moment for our company.”

The comment came in United’s first-quarter earnings release, in which the Chicago-based airline reported a net profit of $96 million, down 69.3% from $313 million in net income in the 2016 March quarter. Sharp rises in fuel costs and higher labor expenses appeared to drive the profit decline as growth in expenses outpaced the rate of revenue gains.

Munoz has been trying to find the right words to address the April 9 incident, which has brought intense global criticism and created a public relations crisis for United and its brand. “It is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers,” Munoz said in an April 17 statement accompanying United’s earnings release. “The incident that took place aboard flight 3411 has been a humbling experience, and I take full responsibility. This will prove to be a watershed moment for our company, and we are more determined than ever to put our customers at the center of everything we do. We are dedicated to setting the standard for customer service among US airlines, as we elevate the experience our customers have with us from booking to baggage claim.”

United’s first-quarter revenue increased 2.7% to $8.4 billion while expenses rose 7.9% to $8.1 billion, producing an operating profit of $278 million, down 57.2% from a $649 million operating profit in the prior-year quarter. Aircraft fuel costs were up 28.1% year-over-year in the quarter and salaries and related costs rose 6.9%.

United’s first-quarter consolidated traffic rose 2.2% year-over-year to 47.6 billion RPMs on a 2.2% increase in ASMs to 59.8 billion, producing a load factor of 79.6%, down 0.3 point. Yield increased 0.4% to 15.1 cents.

“We saw positive trends in the revenue environment in the quarter and are optimistic about the year ahead,” United president Scott Kirby said. “Looking forward, we expect second-quarter consolidated PRASM to be up 1% to 3%. This would mark the fifth straight quarter of sequential improvement and the first quarter of positive [year-over-year] unit revenue growth in two years.”

