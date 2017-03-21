Thai Airways International posted a net profit of THB46.8 million ($1.3 million) for 2016, a turnaround from the airline’s THB13 billion net loss in 2015.

The airline began a self-described transformation in early 2015 to “stop [the] bleeding” and in 2016 instituted the second phase of its transformation plan concentrating on “proactive revenue boost, effective cost reduction, capability enhancement and service excellence provision,” according to Thai’s 2016 operational analysis.

“[In 2016], the company … implemented transformation plan[s] such as [improving] network management, revenue management, upgrading of business class meals and services, and improving work process[es] for better efficiency,” Thai said.

Thai’s full-year revenue in 2016 was down 4.3% to THB180.6 billion, but the airline reduced operational expenses 7.2% year-over-year (YOY). The resulting operating profit—THB4.1billion—reversed the company’s THB1.3 billion operating loss in 2015 and was Thai’s highest operating profit in four years.

The airline carried 22.3 million passengers in 2016, up 4.8% YOY. Traffic increased 2.5% to 60.9 billion RPKs and capacity was up 1.9% YOY to 85 billion AKS, producing a 73.4% passenger load factor, up 0.5 point YOY. Yield fell 4.5% YOY to THB2.35.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, Thai’s fleet comprised 96 aircraft, 28 of which are owned by the airline, 34 are under finance leases and the remaining 34 are under operating leases. Thai said it is holding an additional 25 aircraft for eventual sales, which the company values at THB10.7 billion.

Additionally, Thai said it has a payment obligation to purchase four Airbus A350-900s; deliveries are expected to begin this year and continue into 2018.

