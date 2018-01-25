JetBlue Airbus A320
A one-time non-cash gain related to the recent US tax reforms helped to lift JetBlue Airways to a $1.1 billion net profit in 2017, the New York-based carrier said Jan. 25. The tax reform law, signed Dec. 22, 2017, introduced a $502 million benefit to JetBlue’s fourth-quarter 2017 income, resulting in $672 million in net profit for the quarter, nearly quadrupling the airline’s $172 million net profit for 4Q 2016. JetBlue’s $1.1 billion full-year net income was a 51.2% rise ...
