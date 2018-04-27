Fort Lauderdale-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines posted a $44.9 million net loss for the first quarter of 2018, reversed from a $31.3 million net profit in 1Q 2017, as $89 million in special charges related to Spirit’s February labor agreement with its pilots impacted the net result.

Spirit recorded an additional $10 million in special charges related to its purchase of 14 previously leased Airbus A319s. Excluding special charges, Spirit’s adjusted net income for the quarter came to $29.9 million, down 14.2% from $34.9 million in adjusted net profit for 1Q 2017.

Spirit’s first quarter revenue increased 19.4% to $704.1 million, driven by a 14.4% increase in flight departures, but the airline’s TRASM fell 2.4% year-over-year (YOY) as operating yields fell 1.7% YOY and average stage lengths increased 4.1% compared to 1Q 2017. Spirit indicated the largest driver of its improved revenue over the quarter was its bundled services offering, introduced in late 2017, which combined checked baggage, carryon-bag, seat selection and shortcut boarding fees into a discount add-on purchase on certain flights.

Total operating expenses rose 39.8% to $742.9 million, which includes not only the $89 million in special charges related to the pilot contract agreement ($80.7 million of which was a one-time ratification incentive bonus), but also a 46.4% rise in aircraft fuel costs.

The result was a $38.8 million operating loss for the quarter, with an operating margin of -5.5%. Excluding special charges, Spirit’s adjusted operating income totaled $51.2 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 7.3%.

Spirit’s first-quarter passenger traffic grew 21.4% during the quarter, aided by this year’s calendar shift for the Easter travel period, to 6.8 billion RPMs; capacity during the quarter increased 22.3% YOY to 8.4 billion AMS; resulting in a load factor of 81%, down 0.6 point from 1Q 2017. Average yield was down 1.7% to 10.33 cents.

The airline took delivery of five Airbus A321ceos and one A320ceo to its fleet during the quarter, and agreed to purchase 14 A319s from the company leasing the aircraft to Spirit, a process expected to be completed by the end of the 2018 second quarter.

Spirit SVP and CCO Matt Klein said the company’s goal over the next few years is to diversify its network. “We’ll continue to have some growth in our cities, as that is where many of customers live and want to visit. But we expect to be largely focused on adding service to popular leisure destinations,” Klein said, adding that additional “near-field international opportunities” are being considered.

Klein estimated Spirit’s capacity growth for the 2018 second quarter would be approximately 29% YOY. “Due to the increased price of fuel, we are planning to redeploy several lines of flying after the peak summer period in a manner that we believe will allow us to better capture revenue to help offset increased fuel costs. These network changes will reduce our ASM production in the last four months of the year,” Klein said. “Including these changes, we estimate a YOY capacity increase of 26% in the third quarter, 13%-15% in the fourth quarter, for a full-year 2018 estimate of about 22.5%.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com