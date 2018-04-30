Royal Jordanian Airbus A319
Jordan’s national carrier, Royal Jordanian, broke even in 2017, a significant improvement on the previous year’s performance. The Amman-based airline made a modest net profit of JD274,000 ($386,000) after a 2016 net loss of JD24.6 million. Revenues showed an improvement at JD623 million, up from JD598 million. The performance for the financial year to Dec. 31, 2017 showed a considerable turnaround from the first half, in which Royal Jordanian recorded a loss of JD26.3 million. ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Royal Jordanian inches back into black as turnaround gathers pace" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.