Qantas is confident it can largely recover fuel price increases thanks to strong passenger revenue trends, favorable economic conditions and healthy forward bookings.

In its latest financial update for the three months through Sept. 30, the Australian carrier said revenue increased 6.3% year-on-year (YOY) to set a new record for the period. That means higher fuel costs were “substantially offset” by revenue growth, Qantas said.

While it reports full financial reports every six months, the airline also releases limited quarterly updates.

Group unit revenue rose 5.4% for the period, which is its fiscal first quarter. The higher revenue also helped partially offset non-fuel costs, such as the impact of a weaker Australian dollar and commissions paid to travel agents. Group statistics include both Qantas and Jetstar.

Overall capacity was down 0.3%, with the international and domestic operations both slightly lower. Group international unit revenue rose by 4% and domestic was up 6.8%.

Forward bookings as of Sept. 30 were 8% higher YOY. Group capacity for the first half of the fiscal year through Dec. 31 is expected to be essentially flat, with domestic down 0-1% and international unchanged.

Qantas expects to be able to substantially offset fuel price increases for its full fiscal year through June 30, 2019. Fuel costs for this period are forecast to be A$4.1 billion ($2.9 billion), up from A$3.2 billion in the prior fiscal year.

The carrier retired one Boeing 747-400 in September, with the remaining nine to be phased out by the end of 2020. Its seventh and eighth 787-9s are scheduled to be delivered in November.

Qantas revealed plans to build a first-class lounge in Singapore by the end of 2019, as well as to upgrade its existing business-class lounge. The projects will increase the carrier’s Singapore lounge capacity by 60%.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com