Oman Air recorded a sharp deterioration in its financial position in 2016, making a net loss of RO129.8 million ($337.1 million) compared to RO86.3 million in 2015. Full-year revenue was up 1% at RO4.73 billion.

Last year, the airline was operating in “an increasingly volatile, political and economic climate,” CEO Paul Gregorowitsch said. Passenger numbers grew by more than 21%, to 7.7 million, while capacity, measured in ASKs, grew 20% to 24.8 billion. RPKs increased 25.5%, resulting in load factor rising 3% to 74.4%.

Last year, net yield with respect to RPK fell by more than 17% across the network to 18.5 billion “due to a number of external factors,” Gregorowitsch said. “As a result of this, we have modified our growth targets slightly, but enhancing our fleet and network is the way to continue to stimulate demand and create stand out in an increasingly crowded market place.”

The company’s fleet is expanding steadily, with the aim of reaching around 70 aircraft by 2020; staff numbers are also rising, and rose 12.6% last year to more than 7,600.

Oman Air has been persistently loss-making, with the state-owned company underwritten by the Omani government. However, this support has been tapering off in recent years.

The airline is regarded as one of the sultanate’s major economic drivers and the airline was said last year to have contributed close to RO600 million to the nation’s GDP. That figure is expected to jump to RO990 million in the coming year as the nation ramps up efforts to increase its tourism sector.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com