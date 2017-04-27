Low-cost carrier Norwegian’s first-quarter net loss was NOK1.5 billion ($173.9 million), widened 86% from a NOK800.1 million loss in the year-ago period.

“In this quarter, we particularly see the effects of higher fuel costs combined with a strengthened krone against the British pound, euro and Swedish krone, which accounts for almost half of our sales," Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos said. "In addition, the figures are affected by the fact that Easter was not in the first quarter, like last year. At the same time, we are filling aircraft and attracting more passengers both in new and more established markets. Our long-haul operation is now well established, proving that customers want affordable fares and new aircraft on intercontinental routes,” he said.

Norwegian, which launched 39 new routes during the quarter, described the period as a “seasonally weak first quarter,” but said tough competition and higher fuel costs also contributed to the negative result.

First-quarter revenue rose 9% to NOK5.4 billion, while operating expenses (excluding leases and depreciation) increased 23% to NOK6 billion, producing an EBITDA loss of NOK1.3 billion, widened 121% from a NOK606.1 million EBITDA loss in the prior-year quarter.

Passenger numbers were 14% up in the first quarter at 6.7 million, with the strongest growth stemming from the US, Spain and France. Traffic rose 23% to 12.4 billion RPKs on a 24% increase in capacity to 14.6 billion ASKs, producing a load factor of 84.4%, down 0.8 of a point.

Yield dipped 17% to NOK0.33 as RASK lowered 17% to NOK0.28 and CASK increased 4% to NOK0.44. CASK ex-fuel was NOK0.34, down 4%.

The airline said second-quarter advance bookings have been satisfactory and it plans to achieve further cost efficiency by introducing larger, more efficient aircraft. In 2017, Norwegian expects to add 30% capacity, through the delivery of 17 Boeing 737-800s, nine 787-9s and six 737-MAXs this year. Three Airbus A320neos are also slated for delivery and will be leased to HK Express.

“Norwegian may decide to adjust capacity in order to optimize the route portfolio, depending on the development in the overall economy and in the marketplace. Assuming a fuel price of USD 500 per ton, USD/NOK8.25 and EUR/NOK9.00 for the remaining year 2017 (excluding hedged volumes) and with the currently planned route portfolio, the company is targeting a unit cost (CASK) in the range of NOK0.39–NOK0.40 for 2017,” the airline said.

