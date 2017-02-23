Mexican low-cost carrier (LCC) Grupo Viva Aerobus posted a 2016 net profit of MXP765.8 million ($37 million), a 69.2% increase over the company’s MXP452.7 million 2015 net income. The airline’s 2016 net income margin was 12.3%, up 2 points from 2015.

In November 2016, the LCC became an all-Airbus operator following the final flights of the remaining Boeing 737-300s in its fleet. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Viva Aerobus’ fleet comprised 19 A320ceos and two A320neos.

The airline ordered 52 A320 family aircraft in 2013—40 A320neos and 12 A320ceos—and said it expects to receive another 30 new aircraft in the next four years. The entire order is set to be delivered by 2002. The first of the A320neos was delivered in October 2016. The new A320neo fleet will be powered by Pratt & Whitney Pure Power PW1100-JM engines and are configured with Airbus’ SpaceFlex cabin interior and can accommodate up to 186 passengers.

Viva Aerobus’ full-year operating revenue in 2016 totaled MXP6.2 billion, up 41.4% over MXP4.4 billion in 2015. Operating expenses increased 43% year-over-year (YOY) to MXP5.5 billion. The LCC’s operating income for the year was MXP668.2 million, up 29.2% from 2015.

Passenger traffic at Viva Aerobus increased 43.4% in 2016 to 6.5 billion RPKs; capacity increased 38.1% to 7.6 billion ASKs. Total load factor for the year was 85.1%, up 3.2 points from 2015.

Viva Aerobus was originally launched in 2006 and was co-owned by Mexico City-based passenger transport conglomerate IAMSA and Irelandia Aviation (founders of Ryanair). In December 2016, IAMSA bought out Irelandia Aviation’s 49% interest in the company, making the airline 100% Mexican-owned. As part of that transaction, IAMSA sold its 25% stake in Colombian airline Viva Colombia to Irelandia Aviation.

Additionally in December 2016, the company named Walmart business executive Gian Carlo Nucci as the new CEO of Grupo Viva Aerobus, effective Jan. 9. Juan Carlos Zuazua continues as CEO of Viva Aerobus, guiding airline operations, but now reports to Nucci.

