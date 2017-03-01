Malaysia Airlines said it finished last year ahead of its budgeted loss, with a “strong result” during the final quarter of 2016. The Kuala Lumpur-based company said it is making steady progress on its turnaround plan and continues to seek out cost savings for the year ahead.

Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad does not release full financial statements, as it is not publicly traded, but said it finished 49% ahead of its budged loss under the business plan for fiscal year 2016.

The airline said it made a profit in December 2016 and that passenger load factor for 4Q improved to 81%, up from 70% in Q4 2015. The Group said it achieved a 90% load factor for the final month of 2016.

“When you see 90% load factors in December, there is nothing wrong with our plan and the reputation of the company,” Group CEO Peter Bellew told ATW.

Looking forward, the Group remains cautious for the outlook in 2017, where the weaker ringgit to the US dollar, overcapacity and intense competition are expected to dominate. “In terms of competition, for example, Indonesian low-cost carrier Lion Air will place a [whole lot of] Boeing 737 MAXs and Airbus A330s into the [Malaysian] market.”

Bellew is disappointed that delivery of the first of six Airbus A350 XWB aircraft is expected to be delayed by Airbus by one to two months to December 2017. “Which is a pity for us, because December is our busiest month of the year,” he said.

Malaysia Airlines may potentially seek additional widebody aircraft from either Airbus or Boeing for introduction in 1Q 2018 to increase seats and improve product quality available on existing routes.

“The [leasing] market has softened and lease rates are coming down,” Bellew said. “We have been offered 30 different widebody aircraft. This is an interesting opportunity and we may reduce narrowbody aircraft, like-to-like, with widebodies,” he said, adding the carrier is considering leasing six widebody aircraft.

The oneworld carrier’s Boeing 737 fleet operates with a 35-min. turnaround time, effective Oct. 27, 2016, for the new winter season. This will reduce the Group’s aircraft requirement by up to four 737s in 2017.

Also, a decision for a future long-haul fleet could be made by the end of 2017. Bellew said the company is evaluating both the Airbus A330neo and Boeing 787-9 and the decision “depends on the right pricing.”

He said, “We have delivered a solid 2016, but a weak Malaysian ringgit, overcapacity in the Malaysian market and any potential price war will make 2017 a challenging year.” He expects yields to decline in the second half because of what he called “irrational competition, but our focus will be on reducing costs to maintain our financial position.”

Bellew said the Group has identified a further RM400 million ($90 million) of cost reductions in 2017 to offset US dollar strength, which should be enough and must be not increased. “We are very focused on our business plan and are executing it well,” he said.

The Group continues to maintain strong year-on-year load factor performance and believes it will improve on targets for 2017, barring unexpected airfare declines as a result of overcapacity and intense competition.

The Group projects it will carry more than 17 million passengers in 2017.

