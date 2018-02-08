Korean Air Bombardier CS300
Korean Air reported a KRW479 billion ($440 million) net profit for the fourth quarter of 2017, reversed from a net loss of KRW672 billion in the year-ago period. The 4Q profit was boosted by major currency exchange rate gains. Gains related to exchange rate movements totaled KRW608 billion, compared to a loss of KRW884 billion last year. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 5.1%, outstripping a 3.4% gain in operating costs. This spurred a 31.7% increase in operating profit to KRW231 ...
