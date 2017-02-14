Korean Air reported a consolidated net loss of KRW642 billion ($565 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016, reversed from a profit of KRW132 billion in the same period a year earlier. The full-year 2016 loss was KRW557 billion, slightly better than the KRW563 billion loss in 2015. The Seoul-based carrier recorded an operating profit of KRW178 billion for the fourth quarter, with foreign currency-related losses and interest costs the main reason for the net loss. Losses related to Korean ...