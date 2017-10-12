JetBlue A321
New York-based JetBlue revised its preliminary third-quarter guidance Oct. 11 to reflect an estimated $44 million negative impact on 3Q 2017 revenue by hurricanes Irma and Maria. Based on booking trends, the LCC anticipates a further $70 million to $90 million in revenue losses during the fourth quarter, bringing the airline’s projected total in revenue lost from the storms to as much as $134 million. “The third quarter presented unprecedented weather challenges for JetBlue, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"JetBlue projects potential $134 million revenue loss from hurricanes" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.