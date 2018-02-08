Jazeera Airways A320
Kuwaiti hybrid carrier Jazeera Airways is edging closer to a LCC model, as it seeks to cope with continued tight margins in an over-supplied market. Announcing the carrier’s 2017 financial results Feb. 8, CEO Rohit Ramachandran said 2018 would be “the year of the ancillary” as the airline sought to improve its figures. There would be a “new and aggressive focus” to increase revenue from this source, he said. As part of this initiative, in 4Q 2017 Jazeera ...
