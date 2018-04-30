Kuwaiti hybrid carrier Jazeera Airways has attributed an improvement in the traditionally weak 1Q figures to a combination of investments in improving passenger experience, a growing route network and higher asset utilization.

The airline booked a net loss of KD0.3 million ($1 million), a 67% improvement on a loss of KD0.95 million a year ago. Turnover was markedly up—by almost 43% to KD14.3 million.

Ancillary revenues grew 35%; in 2017 as Jazeera announced plans to reduce its traditionally large free luggage allowance for most passengers to 30kg and introduced paid-for onboard food and drink.

First-quarter passenger numbers were up 43% year-over-year (YOY) to nearly 404,000, while load factor increased to 75.8% from 71.9% in the year-ago quarter. Aircraft utilization jumped 25.7% YOY to 11.8 hours compared to 1Q 2017.

“Despite the first quarter being a low travel season historically, we saw a 43.1% increase in flown passengers this year, a 42.7% growth in topline earnings, and significant improvement in our bottom line earnings,” Jazeera chairman Marwan Boodai said.

“Looking ahead, the rest of the year is looking incredibly exciting for our business with our very own dedicated terminal coming on-line in mid-May, in addition to new routes, and new additions to the fleet,” he said.

Jazeera operates a fleet of seven Airbus A320s, primarily on routes in the Arabian peninsula and Egypt, as far north as Tbilisi, Georgia, and to several destinations on the Indian subcontinent. It plans to add two A320s later this year.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com