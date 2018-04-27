The Japan Airlines Group’s net profit dropped 17.5% in the fiscal year ending March 31, although it saw a 2.5% rise in its operating profit for the same period.

Despite the decline, JAL still recorded a net profit of ¥135.4 billion ($1.27 billion) for the fiscal year. The drop was mainly the result of deferred taxes from the previous year, the carrier said. Excluding special items, the operating profit increased year-on-year (YOY) to ¥174.5 billion.

Group revenue increased 7.3% to ¥1.4 trillion, with expenses up 8.1% driven by higher fuel prices. Demand remained strong in domestic and international markets because of “moderate economic recovery trends.”

International passenger revenue rose 11.5% YOY to ¥462.9 billion. International traffic increased 3.4% on a 2.4% capacity gain, resulting in load factor rising 0.8 point to a record 81%.

Domestic revenue was up 3.9% to ¥518.2 billion, although revenue per passenger declined, thanks to strong competition from other airlines. Domestic traffic rose 4.5%, with capacity up 0.8%. Load factor increased 2.5 points to 71.8%. The YOY traffic gain was partly because of demand recovery following Japan’s Kumamoto earthquakes in April 2016.

Revenue from international cargo operations increased 29.3%, and was up 0.8% for domestic cargo.

The Japan flag carrier expects its net profit to slip to ¥110 billion in the fiscal year through March 2019. It forecasts revenue to improve by 5.2% to ¥1.45 trillion for this period, although expenses will increase 6.6%. Operating profit is estimated at ¥167 billion.

