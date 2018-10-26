International Airlines Group (IAG) weathered the effects of rising fuel prices and unfavorable currency movements to record a net profit before exceptional items of €1.14 billion ($1.29 billion) for the third quarter (3Q), nearly the same as the year-ago restated figure.

After exceptionals, net profit for the quarter was somewhat improved compared to a year ago, at €1.1 billion, compared to €990 million last time. The figure was achieved on revenues of €7.14 billion, up from €6.58 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 8.5%.

“These were strong results despite significant fuel cost and foreign exchange headwinds,” CEO Willie Walsh said. “At constant currency, our passenger unit revenue increased by 2.4% while non-fuel unit costs went down 0.7%.”

At current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG—parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Level and Vueling—expects the group’s annual operating profit before exceptional items to show an increase of about €200 million from a base of €2.95 billion in 2017. Both passenger unit revenue and nonfuel unit costs are expected to improve at constant currency for the full year.

IAG said that in the nine months to Sept. 30, fuel prices had risen significantly. These were partly offset by fuel hedging and a weaker US dollar against both the euro and sterling.

The net adverse effect of currency movements for the group over the nine-month period was €120 million.

The group’s capacity measured in ASKs over the first nine months of the year was 5.6% higher, with increases in all regions except Asia Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific region was also the only one not to record an improvement in passenger revenue over the year to date. Latin American performance was strong in the first six months of the year, but the most recent three months were affected by the macroeconomic environment. The group said revenue performance was strong in North America, Europe and in domestic markets.

In the nine months to Sept. 30, IAG’s airlines carried more than 86 million passengers, up 7.7% compared to last year. Passenger load factor for the group rose 1% to 83.9%.

Cargo revenue for the period increased 4.7%, or 9.5% at constant currency versus the same period last year. The group said cargo revenue performance was strong, with an increase in cargo yield.

Fuel costs increased 13.5% for the nine-month period compared to last year. Fuel prices net of hedging rose significantly for the nine months, partially offset by fuel price hedging and the weaker US dollar.

Employee costs increased 0.8% before exceptional items for the period. Excluding currency and on a unit basis, employee costs improved 3.2% with pay increases primarily linked to inflation indices being offset by efficiency and restructuring initiatives across the group.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com